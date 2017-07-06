Police Seek Tulsa Man Charged With Child Abuse

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a 26-year-old Tulsa man wanted on a charge of child abuse with injury.

Isaac Chaladez Jennings was charged in May 2017. An affidavit states a 3-year-old boy was taken to a Tulsa hospital in April, 2016, with blisters on his feet, hands and genitalia. Physicians said the injuries were consistent with submersion burns although the mother said the boy had an allergic reaction to cinnamon candy, records show.

Police said although the mother at first told them she was the sole caregiver, she later admitted to leaving her son with Jennings when she left their apartment. The woman told police the boy was sitting on the bed "with a funny look on his face," and Jennings told her he had given the child a bath in water that was too hot.

He threatened her family with harm if she told police what had happened and warned her not to place him at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Call Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you can help police find Jennings.