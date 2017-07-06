Good Samaritans Help Police Capture Tulsa Burglary Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Good Samaritans Help Police Capture Tulsa Burglary Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Alert neighbors helped Tulsa police capture a burglary suspect Wednesday, July 5. An arrest report states Joseph Christopher Walker took tools from a home in the 1700 block of East 29th Street. 

Tulsa Police say two Good Samaritans confronted Walker as he loaded the tools in his truck, and he almost hit them as he drove away. Police said Walker damaged two vehicles as he drove off and ended up crashing into an embankment.

When officers tried to take him into custody, Walker ran and was caught by a K-9, the arrest report states.

The 31-year-old Bixby man was booked on complaints of second-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), leaving the scene of a property damage accident and resisting arrest. 

Court records show he has previously been convicted of a felony.

