Theatre Tulsa Family Brings Family Friendly Shows In July - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Theatre Tulsa Family Brings Family Friendly Shows In July

Posted: Updated:
By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

 As a part of its youth education programming, Theatre Tulsa Family will have two family-friendly performances during the month of July. 

"Annie Jr," and "In The Heights" are the two productions that Theatre Tulsa's Broadway Academy will put on. 

The Broadway Academy is an interactive musical theater training program for youth between the ages of 6-17. They will learn musical theater basics like auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and various other essential techniques. 

The beginning and intermediate students will perform "Annie Jr." while intermediate and advanced students will perform "In the Heights."

Each show will have three performances on July 13-16. Performances for "Annie Jr." will be on July 13 and July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and July 16 at 2 p.m. Performances for "In the Heights" will be on July 14 at 7:30 p.m., July 15 at 2 p.m., and July 16 at 7 p.m. Both shows will take place at the John H. Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. 

Tickets are available at myticketoffice.com or by calling (918) 596-7111. 

For any questions about Theatre Tulsa and the upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call (918) 587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.