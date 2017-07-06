Theatre Tulsa Family Brings Family Friendly Shows In July

As a part of its youth education programming, Theatre Tulsa Family will have two family-friendly performances during the month of July.

"Annie Jr," and "In The Heights" are the two productions that Theatre Tulsa's Broadway Academy will put on.

The Broadway Academy is an interactive musical theater training program for youth between the ages of 6-17. They will learn musical theater basics like auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and various other essential techniques.

The beginning and intermediate students will perform "Annie Jr." while intermediate and advanced students will perform "In the Heights."

Each show will have three performances on July 13-16. Performances for "Annie Jr." will be on July 13 and July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and July 16 at 2 p.m. Performances for "In the Heights" will be on July 14 at 7:30 p.m., July 15 at 2 p.m., and July 16 at 7 p.m. Both shows will take place at the John H. Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC.

Tickets are available at myticketoffice.com or by calling (918) 596-7111.

For any questions about Theatre Tulsa and the upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call (918) 587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.