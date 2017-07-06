3-Month-Old In Critical Condition; TPD Investigating Child Abuse Reports

Tulsa Police are investigating reports of child abuse after a 3-month-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Tulsa police responded to a hospital Thursday morning and found the child with significant injuries. Thursday afternoon, police served a search warrant to a home in the 6200 block of East 60th Street.

Officers are interviewing the mother, father and some extended family.

News On 6 was told the house that's being searched does not belong to child's parents.

Marty Kasper is gathering more information. He'll have updates in tonight's newscasts.