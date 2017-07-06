Sustainable Tulsa Works To Shape Tulsa's Future - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sustainable Tulsa Works To Shape Tulsa's Future

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A group working to shape Tulsa's future meets on the first Thursday of each month and you can get involved. 

At Thursday's meeting, the people of Tulsa learned about economic development and how Vision Tulsa projects are being implemented. 

The group Sustainable Tulsa, also discussed how the city is using data to create more transparency. 

"How we're implementing dashboards so the citizens can see kinda insight into what we're doing in the city. So we have an animal welfare dashboard that's already been published and we're working on one for municipal courts and one for the 911 system soon," said James Wagoner. 

The also discussed how to make Tulsa a healthier city. 

