Tulsa PD To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

The Tulsa Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the Florence Park South area Saturday, July 8.

TPD will be assisted by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The reason for the sobriety checkpoint is to get intoxicated drivers off the road. In doing so, there could be a reduction in injuries and deaths. Authorities want to raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Drivers are encouraged to not drive after consuming alcohol and to remain alert. TPD also reminds the public to buckle your seatbelts and drive safely and in focus.