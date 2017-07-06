Oklahoma Blood Institute Teams Up With Local Water Park To Boost - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Blood Institute Teams Up With Local Water Park To Boost Donations

TULSA, Oklahoma -

If you want to save a life, all you have to do is donate blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says every summer, donations drop, so they're offering a special promotion to get more people to give.

If you donate, you'll get two free admission tickets to Safari Joe's H2O.

And even though it's fun, it all comes back to saving a life.

Cameron Voyles is 8 years old, and just like most little boys, he likes animals and sports.

"Mostly defense but I do striker,” Voyles stated.

And when you ask him about a girlfriend, he's a little bashful.

But unlike most little boys, Voyles faces a constant battle: A fight to save his life.

He suffers from hemophilia. His blood doesn't produce the necessary clotting agent.

As a result, he often loses a lot of blood, so he relies on people donating so he's able to get blood transfusions.

"It helped save my life and other people's life,” he said.

In Cameron's short life, he's had roughly 30 transfusions. Although it's a big deal, he's gotten used to it.

"I just walk in like I own the place,” he said.

So when you donate blood, it's people like Voyles who you are helping.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute supplies blood for 90 percent of all Oklahoma hospitals. During the summer months, donations dwindle.

That's why the OBI is pushing its summer campaign to "Keep It Local."

"Sometimes they don't realize there are people like Cameron who have ongoing blood needs,” said Kendra Burnham of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

People who participate get free tickets to the water park, a t-shirt and the knowledge their one donation could save three lives.

"You're doing it to give back not only to Oklahomans but kids of Oklahoma,” said Safari Joe's H2O representative Meg McGuire.

You can donate at any area blood drive near you or the Oklahoma Blood Institute located near 81st and Yale.

The promotion last through August 31st.

