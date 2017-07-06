Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Abuse, Neglect Of Shaken Baby

A child is recovering after police say his mother's boyfriend shook him.

Chelsey Marshall says Comorion Marshall is almost back to the health he had before he was violently shaken.

Ganey Fairley has pleaded not guilty of child abuse and child neglect.

He is due in court in September.

