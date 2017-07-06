Cousin Speaks To News On 6 About Attempted Robbery: 'I Didn't Have A Firearm'

Jack Ulrich is not in handcuffs, but he's anything but relieved.

"It hurts, and it's hard to sleep,” he said.

Ulrich was in the truck when his 15-year-old cousin Jake tried to steal a $600 pack of fireworks.

They tried to make a getaway.

That's when investigators say 32-year-old Johnny Mize, whose father owns the fireworks stand, chased after them, jumped into the truck bed and fired into the cab, killing the teenager.

"I want justice for my cousin,” Ulrich stated. “It was wrong. I mean, we never thought somebody would shoot somebody over firecrackers. If that was the case, we'd never gone there, we'd never have done that."

Mize and his family claim the Ulrichs fired first and that's why they shot back. But Ulrich says neither he nor his cousin even had a gun.

"I didn't have a firearm,” said Ulrich. “They seen how the whole incident went down. That's why I'm here today. That's why I'm out today."

Ulrich's wife Shania says her husband has a checkered past but set out to change his ways when he met her.

She says he's not violent or dangerous.

"He's not dangerous,” she said. “He never had any guns; neither of them had any guns."

Ulrich is free, pending the investigation, but he's still in mourning.

"He was a good kid,” Ulrich added. “I want to let my family know that I'm very sorry for everything that happened."