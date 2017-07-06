Tulsa Public Schools Announces New Police Chief

Tulsa Public Schools has a new campus police chief.

Matthias Wicks has served TPS in a security capacity since 1996.

He's been a school resource officer and a deputy chief.

He says he wants to bring the community policing model to Tulsa schools.

"That's really building relationships with the students, not just the students but build that partnership with the parents, build it with the families, the teachers and the principals that are trying to help the students succeed," Wicks said.

Wicks says everyone in Tulsa has a vested interest in seeing students succeed and he looks forward to helping.

