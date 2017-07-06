Rogers Co. Court Therapy Dog Celebrates Birthday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rogers Co. Court Therapy Dog Celebrates Birthday

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office is celebrating one of their favorite staff members.

They threw a birthday party for one of their therapy dogs, Bear.

Bear sits with children and victims in court when they have to testify in difficult situations.

He was found dumped on the side of a road in Pryor two years ago.

A rescue group recommended he become a therapy dog. The DA's office says Bear was born to do it.

"He's been through some rough times in his life, and now he's landed here with all this celebration,” said Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard.

Because Bear is a rescue dog, folks there aren't sure exactly when his birthday is, so they celebrate on the day he was adopted.

