OHP: Sapulpa Woman On Drugs Strikes 3 Cars On I-44

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Traffic was almost at a standstill on Interstate 44 Thursday after a woman lost control of her car, resulting in a four-car collision.

The collision occurred about 5:35 p.m. on I-44 westbound near Peoria Avenue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A 2005 Kia Sedona driven by 32-year-old Jennifer Elkins, of Sapulpa, was traveling at a high rate of speed when Elkins lost control of the car, the OHP reported.

Elkins' vehicle struck three vehicles that were also traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota Prius was pinned for about 14 minutes, and had to be freed by Tulsa firefighters by using a Jaw of Life tool, the OHP reported. He was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition.

Elkins was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, and was treated and released.

The driver of a 2008 Saturn Astra that was struck was treated at the scene. The driver of a 2012 Ford Focus, and a passenger in that car which was struck, refused treatment.

Troopers allege Elkins was under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the collision.

