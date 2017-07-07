Another Toasty Day Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Another Toasty Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Today looks rather toasty with highs moving into the mid-90s along with southwest surface winds and temperature heat index values nearing 100 to 106.   If the local dews don’t mix out a few degrees, some locations across eastern Oklahoma could be in heat advisory criteria by the afternoon across eastern Oklahoma.   Keep hydrated today with plenty of water and take frequent breaks when working outside.   

Stay Connected With The News On 6

Another break will arrive later tonight as the mid-level flow will again be from the northwest to southeast allowing for several chances for showers and storms to move across northeastern and eastern Oklahoma tonight through the weekend.   The models have almost all offered a slightly higher confidence for showers and storms to move across the area during this period, but we’ll continue to remain relatively low on the pops compared to actual model output as a small variation in trajectory could offer big changes on the storm probabilities for northeastern Oklahoma.   There will also be a possibility of strong to severe storms including some damaging wind potential with some hail in stronger cells.   The tropical-like moisture will lead to efficient rainfall producers and locally heavy rainfall may result in some very localized flooding issues due mainly to runoff.  Again, only a few locations will experience storms later tonight with some higher coverage possible Saturday morning through midday.  

WARN Interactive Radar

The air mass is not going to change too much this weekend even though there should be a small reduction in the daytime highs for the northern half of the region with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and into the lower 90s Sunday.   THI values will remain on the muggy side this weekend before the mid-level ridge expands over the area early next week bringing even higher temperatures and heat indices across the eastern third of the state.   As stated yesterday, the data keeps the ridge in place for most of next week before shifting slightly west and weakening.   This may open the door for a few storms next weekend but the odds continue to support the ridge remaining as the dominate weather feature next week. 

Weather Alerts

The timing of activity later tonight into Saturday morning may change but we anticipate a window of opportunity beginning around 7 pm tonight through around midnight and then also pre-dawn Saturday through early morning.   Another chance will arrive with scattered storm potential Saturday afternoon before another small MCS (storm complex) may arrive across northern Oklahoma pre-dawn Sunday morning. 

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.