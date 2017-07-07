Cox Phone Outage Impacts Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cox Phone Outage Impacts Green Country

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Cox Communications phone service across the US stopped working for several hours early Friday due to an outage.

The company says the nationwide outage has been resolved, but it affected phones across Green Country, including several Oklahoma law enforcement and fire departments.

News On 6 reached out to local law enforcement and we learned a number of police and fire departments in Oklahoma were impacted by the outage.  The list in Green Country includes Tulsa County, Rogers and Creek counties, Claremore, Jenks and Collinsville police departments.

Cox Outage Map

Officers told News On 6, their main concern during an outage for first responders is the public's inability to contact dispatch or 911 services. Internally, most departments are using radios and can communicate with each other just fine.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
