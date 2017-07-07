Man Arrested Following Home Invasion, Stabbing At Tulsa Apartments

Police have arrested a man following a home invasion and stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex early Friday.

This after they questioned a 26-year-old woman who told police she was attacked by the man who had forced his way into her Commache Park apartment.

Officers were initially called to the complex in the 3600 block of North Quaker just before 3:25 a.m. in reference to a report of an auto theft.

While investigating the theft, police saw a bleeding man run across the complex. At about the same time, a woman came up to officers and said her child's father had beat her.

During that assault, the woman told police she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man several times.

Police say the man ran off and forced his way into second apartment. That is where police found him. EMSA took the man to the hospital. Police say he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and then arrested for the assault.

Concerning the auto theft investigation, police say they arrested one person at the same complex for the unrelated crime.