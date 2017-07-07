Police: Man Uses Chain To Rob Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are looking for a man who used a chain to rob a convenience store early Friday.

Just after 5:15 a.m., officers were called to the Quik Trip in the 8100 block of East 21st about a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store, striking an employee with a chain and demanded money.

After getting the cash, officers said the man ran off.

No word from police on if the employee was injured in the robbery.