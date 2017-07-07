LeAnne Taylor, Joy In The Cause Part Of Special Night At Tulsa D - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

LeAnne Taylor, Joy In The Cause Part Of Special Night At Tulsa Drillers

TULSA, Oklahoma -

It was a special night, Thursday evening at Tulsa's ONEOK Field.  The Tulsa Drillers recognizing the local non-profit charity Joy In The Cause and their partnership with Life Flight.

So to highlight that partnership, Life Flight invited Joy In The Cause Founder Lisa Bain and 6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor to arrive in style.

Their helicopter landed in centerfield just before the game.

Joy In The Cause helps spread a little joy to people who are going through life's challenges.

Once on the ground, Lisa and LeAnne along with Hornsby threw out some of the Mavis Pearl stuffed dogs to the fans.

LeAnne Taylor will have more on her Facebook page.

