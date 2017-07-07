Tulsa Driver Says Window Shot Out During 'Road Rage' Incident

A Tulsa driver says someone shot out the back window of his pickup as he was driving on Highway 169 Friday morning.

The driver told Tulsa Police he believes someone in a white Dodge Dart used a pellet gun in what he is calling "a bit of road rage" while both were headed south on 169.

He says it all started at Pine and Highway 169 and escalated with shots fired when they both reached the 21st Street exit.

The truck's driver stopped at the QuikTrip on 61st Street just off the highway and called Tulsa Police.

He told News On 6, he just got finished fixing up his pickup he's had since he was 19 years old, and doesn't need the expense now of repairing the window.

