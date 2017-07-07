Tulsa Driver Says Window Shot Out During 'Road Rage' Incident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Driver Says Window Shot Out During 'Road Rage' Incident

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa driver says someone shot out the back window of his pickup as he was driving on Highway 169 Friday morning.

The driver told Tulsa Police he believes someone in a white Dodge Dart used a pellet gun in what he is calling "a bit of road rage" while both were headed south on 169.  

He says it all started at Pine and Highway 169 and escalated with shots fired when they both reached the 21st Street exit.

The truck's driver stopped at the QuikTrip on 61st Street just off the highway and called Tulsa Police.  

He told News On 6, he just got finished fixing up his pickup he's had since he was 19 years old, and doesn't need the expense now of repairing the window.

Joseph Holloway will have more on this story during News On 6 at noon.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.