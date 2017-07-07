Chemical Spill Closes Owasso Intersection

Police say a crash resulting in a chemical spill closed an Owasso intersection for several hours Friday morning.

The intersection is 86th Street North and 139th East Avenue. The crash was between a pickup and another vehicle.

Police stated on their Facebook page, the chemical was considered to be hazardous, but did not identify it.

A private cleanup crew was called in to clean up the spill.

Police say the public was not in danger from fumes or exposure to the chemical and the intersection was kept partially closed during the cleanup process.