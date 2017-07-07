Chemical Spill Closes Owasso Intersection - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Chemical Spill Closes Owasso Intersection

Posted: Updated:
Owasso Police photo Owasso Police photo
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Police say a crash resulting in a chemical spill closed an Owasso intersection for several hours Friday morning.

The intersection is 86th Street North and 139th East Avenue.  The crash was between a pickup and another vehicle.

Police stated on their Facebook page, the chemical was considered to be hazardous, but did not identify it.

A private cleanup crew was called in to clean up the spill.  

Police say the public was not in danger from fumes or exposure to the chemical and the intersection was kept partially closed during the cleanup process.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.