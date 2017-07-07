Jenks Man Charged After Making Lewd Proposals To Underage Teen

Prosecutors charged a 40-year-old Jenks man with four counts of lewd or indecent proposal to a child.

Michael Bell was arrested July 1st after Jenks Police say he used online apps like Snapchat to try and lure an undercover officer to meet with him.

7/1/2017 Related Story: Jenks Man Charged After Having Inappropriate Conversations With Undercover Officer Posing As Teen

He is also charged with one count of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.

Police say believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl.