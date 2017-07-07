Tulsa's Harvey Young Airport To Be Renamed, Redeveloped

Details of a $10-million plan to change the name and redevelop Tulsa's old Harvey Young Airport were unveiled Friday morning.

The airport, which will be renamed Douglas Memorial Airfield is located in the 1400 block of South 135th East Avenue north of 21st Street.

It will be close at the end of the month to begin the work.

The goal is to make it a destination with vintage airplanes and retro look that will replicate the air terminal that was built at the Houston municipal airport in 1940.

"Terminals were small, art deco was in style which ties right in with some other Tulsa heritage. We wanted to do something that kind of celebrated that heritage, brought it back and made it fun. It will also be large enough to hold events for up to 1,100 people," said Jack Randal, Airfield Director.

The new name is in honor of Tulsa's old Douglas plant that made planes during World War II.