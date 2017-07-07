Tulsa's Harvey Young Airport To Be Renamed, Redeveloped - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Harvey Young Airport To Be Renamed, Redeveloped

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Details of a $10-million plan to change the name and redevelop Tulsa's old Harvey Young Airport were unveiled Friday morning.

The airport, which will be renamed Douglas Memorial Airfield is located in the 1400 block of South 135th East Avenue north of 21st Street.  

It will be close at the end of the month to begin the work.

6/23/2017 Related Story: Harvey Young Airport Set For Complete Restoration

The goal is to make it a destination with vintage airplanes and retro look that will replicate the air terminal that was built at the Houston municipal airport in 1940. 

"Terminals were small, art deco was in style which ties right in with some other Tulsa heritage.  We wanted to do something that kind of celebrated that heritage, brought it back and made it fun. It will also be large enough to hold events for up to 1,100 people," said Jack Randal, Airfield Director.

The new name is in honor of Tulsa's old Douglas plant that made planes during World War II.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.