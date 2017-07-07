Tulsa Murder Suspect Booked Into County Jail

The man being sought in the shooting death of another man outside a convenience store on the north side of Tulsa last month is in jail.

The Tulsa County jail shows Emari Jordan, 20, of Midwest City was booked in Friday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is accused of killing Denerrious Hopkins on June 27th.

Witnesses told police a man pulled up in the Turley Food Mart in the 500 block of East 56th Street North and starting shooting at Hopkins.

Hopkins died a short time later.