Bartlesville’s Kmart Store To Close

The Kmart store in Bartlesville is one of 35 Kmart and eight Sears stores nationwide that will close by early October.

It is one of two Kmarts in Oklahoma to close. The other is in Shawnee.

Sears Holdings CEO Eddie Lampert made the announcement Friday.

“After several months of hard work to bring our costs into line, we continue to take actions to realize our vision of an integrated retailer focused on quality member experiences,” Lampert wrote. “Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.

“Today, we will initiate the closing of an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart unprofitable stores as we continue to focus on our best stores and return to profitability,” the blog post said. “This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs.”

This is the second Sears Holdings property in Bartlesville to close. The Sears store in the Washington Park Mall closed last year.