OK Democratic Party Responds To Sexual Assault Accusation Against Republican Senator

After a complaint of sexual wrongdoing against an Oklahoma Republican leader, the Democratic Party says it's fed up.

State Senator Bryce Marlatt of Woodward is currently under investigation for sexually assaulting a female Uber driver.

July 6, 2017 Related Story: Uber Driver Accuses State Senator Bryce Marlatt Of Lewd Acts

In a news release, Oklahoma Democratic Party members said elected officials are held to the highest standard among citizens and aren't expected to violate the state's sex crime laws.

With these allegations, the Senate acted quickly by stripping Senator Marlatt of his three leadership positions pending further investigation. However, the Oklahoma Democratic Party said the Republican Party needs to do more to stop a culture of sexual misconduct before it gets out of control.

The Democratic Party says Oklahoma's Republican-led legislature has a problem with the issue and calls for leadership teams in both chambers fulfill their obligation of addressing the issue.