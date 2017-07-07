OK Democratic Party Responds To Sexual Assault Accusation Agains - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OK Democratic Party Responds To Sexual Assault Accusation Against Republican Senator

Posted: Updated:
By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After a complaint of sexual wrongdoing against an Oklahoma Republican leader, the Democratic Party says it's fed up. 

State Senator Bryce Marlatt of Woodward is currently under investigation for sexually assaulting a female Uber driver. 

July 6, 2017 Related Story: Uber Driver Accuses State Senator Bryce Marlatt Of Lewd Acts

In a news release, Oklahoma Democratic Party members said elected officials are held to the highest standard among citizens and aren't expected to violate the state's sex crime laws. 

With these allegations, the Senate acted quickly by stripping Senator Marlatt of his three leadership positions pending further investigation. However, the Oklahoma Democratic Party said the Republican Party needs to do more to stop a culture of sexual misconduct before it gets out of control. 

The Democratic Party says Oklahoma's Republican-led legislature has a problem with the issue and calls for leadership teams in both chambers fulfill their obligation of addressing the issue. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.