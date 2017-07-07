Chance Of Storms As Summer Heat Cranks Up In Green Country

Summer heat is cranking up across eastern Oklahoma, but a few storms may briefly halt the heat wave as we head into the weekend.

A weak front approaching Green Country will be the focal point for some scattered storms to develop as we head into the evening and nighttime hours of our Friday.

A few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging straight-line winds the biggest threat.

Don’t cancel any Friday night plans, but just be aware that storms could impact your plans for an hour or two tonight.

Those storms look to be most likely north and northeast of Tulsa, with storms gradually weakening as they move south overnight.

Another cluster of showers and non-severe storms will try to develop during the morning hours of Saturday, moving southeast.

Right now it appears rain chances will diminish Saturday afternoon, with highs climbing back near the 90-degree mark and heat index values not as extreme but still hot in the upper 90s.

News On 6 Weather Alerts

Additional clusters of storms will be possible as we head into Sunday morning and again Sunday afternoon. These will be widely scattered and not everyone will see rain, but some could produce rains of .5” to 1” in localized spots.

After the storm chances of this weekend, the heat looks to become nasty next week as a “heat dome” of high pressure settles across Oklahoma. Highs will be climbing back into the mid to upper 90s but heat index values could exceed 105 several days next week.

Please be careful with outdoor activities as the heat cranks back up.