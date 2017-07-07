Piece of Property In Downtown Tulsa To Be Redeveloped

Another piece of property in downtown Tulsa is getting redeveloped.

The old Fire Station No. 1 at Fourth and Frankfort recently got repainted and the owners are working with the Tulsa Development Authority to transform it into a mixed-use space.

CORE Associates isn't saying much yet about what their plans are for the old station.

The firehouse neighbors the Boxyard development and the former KOTV building in Tulsa's East Village.

