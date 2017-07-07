Tulsa's Harvey Young Airport Set For Renovations

A new piece of aviation history is getting a $10 million facelift.

"We wanted to do something that kind of celebrated that heritage, brought it back, made it fun," said Jack Randall, Principal of Douglas Memorial Airfield.

It was the 1940s and Harvey Young Airport here in Tulsa was being used to train thousands of pilots for war.

"During that time it was its heyday, you couldn't come out here on any given week that the parking lot wasn't full that there weren't aircraft all over the field and families were out here having picnics," said Randall.

And Jack Randall is trying to take the property back to its glory days. Renovating the current day Harvey Young Airport to the brand new, 1940s themed, art-deco, Douglass Memorial Airfield.

"You basically get to step into living history and see what aviation was like in that time frame," said Randall.

The new airfield will be solely for piston engine aircraft.

Plans include a 1940s themed air terminal, a 2-3 story art-deco hotel, a diner, a large hanger that will also be used as an event space that can hold up to 1,100 guests. Randall says the company is also looking at expanding the runway.

The whole project has a $10 million price tag.

"Economically, the type of impact that this can have on Tulsa - short answer is, it's good," Randall said.

Randall said renovations are set to begin as soon as they close on the property. He hopes that will happen at the end of this month.

As for the grand opening of the Douglas Memorial Airfield, Randall said he is shooting for early next summer.