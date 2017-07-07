Jurors Deliberating In Third Murder Trial Of Former Tulsa Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Jurors Deliberating In Third Murder Trial Of Former Tulsa Police Officer

Posted: Updated:
By: Garrett Powders, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Shannon Kepler is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Jeremy Lake, who was dating Kepler’s daughter Lisa at the time. Shannon Kepler is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Jeremy Lake, who was dating Kepler’s daughter Lisa at the time.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The jury is deliberating in former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler's third murder trial.

He's charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Jeremy Lake, who was dating Kepler’s daughter Lisa at the time.

The jury was given the case around 3:45 and has been deliberating since.

The past two juries on the case have been deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial, but this trial is different because the judge decided Friday to allow the jury to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.

7/7/2017 Related Story: Jurors To Consider 1st Degree Manslaughter In Former TPD Officer's Trial

That charge comes with a sentence of four years to life in prison. The other option is first-degree murder, that's a life sentence.

Kepler testified for three hours Thursday, saying, as he has in the past, that he fired at Lake in self-defense because he was armed.

Police, however, never found a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

News On 6’s Annie Chang is in the courtroom and will have updates once the jury reaches a verdict.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.