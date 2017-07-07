Jurors Deliberating In Third Murder Trial Of Former Tulsa Police Officer

Shannon Kepler is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Jeremy Lake, who was dating Kepler’s daughter Lisa at the time.

The jury is deliberating in former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler's third murder trial.

The jury was given the case around 3:45 and has been deliberating since.

The past two juries on the case have been deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial, but this trial is different because the judge decided Friday to allow the jury to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.

That charge comes with a sentence of four years to life in prison. The other option is first-degree murder, that's a life sentence.

Kepler testified for three hours Thursday, saying, as he has in the past, that he fired at Lake in self-defense because he was armed.

Police, however, never found a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

