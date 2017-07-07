Daughter of Child Molester Speaks Out On Father's Actions

A child molester's daughter spoke out warning people that her dad would do it again and now he's charged with victimizing a five-year-old boy.

Elizabeth Reece, daughter of Roger Stevens says she feels the justice system is not doing enough to protect children.

Roger Stevens went to prison for four years for molesting his daughter and two step-children and committing indecent exposure twice. And even though he was originally told he'd have to register as a sex offender for life, a state supreme court decision took him off the registry along with hundreds of other offenders.

That was in 2012 and Steven's daughter, Elizabeth, fought to keep him on the registry, saying she was worried he would hurt more children.

She says being molested then going through a trial at the tender age of eight was tough on her, but she did it, hoping to protect other kids.

Creek County prosecutors charged Stevens last year with lewd molestation, but then changed the charge to lewd acts in front of a child, involving a five-year-old boy. A judge ruled there's enough evidence for Stevens to stand trial.

"He needs to be in prison for life. He's not getting better. He didn't reform. it's going to happen again," said Reece.

Elizabeth says although the trauma of molestation lingers for years, she now has a happy life and is a nurse. She believes helping people is her way of making a difference in the community. She just never wants to see another child suffer like she did.