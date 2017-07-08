Three Charged In Connection With Tulsa's 45th Murder Of 2017

Prosecutors have charged three people in connection with a June 29th fatal shooting, Tulsa's 45th murder of 2017.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Addison Apartments in the 10100 block of East Admiral.

Keely Birch, 18, was shot and killed.

On Friday, 21-year-old Eddie Lopez was charged with one count of first-degree and three counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Jose Arzuaga-Ortiz, 24, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and Dayanaira Pacheco, 20, was charged with accessory to murder.

Police say Birch was shot during an argument.

