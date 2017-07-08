Police: Intoxicated Woman Injured In Tulsa Accident

Police say a 58-year-old intoxicated woman is recovering after she fell off a multi-person bicycle-powered vehicle where alcohol is served late Friday.

Officers said the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Archer.

They say the woman fell to the ground and her legs were run over by the vehicle.

Police say this is at least the second incident where an intoxicated person fell or got off this type of vehicle in the downtown area this year.

EMSA took the woman to the hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no citations were issued in connection with the incident.