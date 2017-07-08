Scattered Showers, Stifling Heat Continues Across Oklahoma

Say hello to more stifling summer heat later today, but before that some storms are cooling some of us to kick off the weekend.



Scattered showers and storms are expected through the morning hours of our Saturday across northeastern Oklahoma. These will likely stay below severe limits, but will have the potential for locally heavy rain and frequent lightning that could impact morning outdoor events.

That morning activity should be mainly diminishing by the lunchtime hour, but a few additional scattered storms could redevelop at just about any point in the afternoon as well thanks to a very weak frontal boundary hanging out across the area. Any storm that develops could briefly pulse up to severe limits, with damaging winds the primary threat.



Temperatures should be a few degrees cooler, or should I say “less hot”, than they were on Friday, but even after morning storms it’ll still be plenty toasty today with highs expected to reach the low 90s in most spots. Heat index values look to again climb over 100 when you tack on the humidity, and unfortunately we’ll have very little breeze to cool us off. Please stay hydrated and take it easy with your daytime outdoor activities!

A few more hit-or-miss storms will be possible later tonight as that weak front continues to linger across eastern Oklahoma. With muggy air in place we won’t cool off much, with overnight lows hanging in the low to mid 70s.



We’ll have one more slight opportunity for widely scattered strong storms on Sunday, though many locations will stay dry. Outside of any cooling storms, the heat will remain with highs back in the low 90s and heat index values once again above 100.

And unfortunately, the heat is going nowhere fast as we head into next week. A “heat dome” of high pressure will strengthen across the southern Plains, shutting off our rain chances and allowing our temperatures to slowly increase with dangerous heat index values over 105 possible for part of the week. The extended summer heat is definitely taking hold across Oklahoma!