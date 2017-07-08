Scattered Showers, Stifling Heat Continues Across Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Scattered Showers, Stifling Heat Continues Across Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Say hello to more stifling summer heat later today, but before that some storms are cooling some of us to kick off the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through the morning hours of our Saturday across northeastern Oklahoma. These will likely stay below severe limits, but will have the potential for locally heavy rain and frequent lightning that could impact morning outdoor events.

WARN Interactive Radar

That morning activity should be mainly diminishing by the lunchtime hour, but a few additional scattered storms could redevelop at just about any point in the afternoon as well thanks to a very weak frontal boundary hanging out across the area. Any storm that develops could briefly pulse up to severe limits, with damaging winds the primary threat.

Temperatures should be a few degrees cooler, or should I say “less hot”, than they were on Friday, but even after morning storms it’ll still be plenty toasty today with highs expected to reach the low 90s in most spots. Heat index values look to again climb over 100 when you tack on the humidity, and unfortunately we’ll have very little breeze to cool us off. Please stay hydrated and take it easy with your daytime outdoor activities!

Weather Alerts

A few more hit-or-miss storms will be possible later tonight as that weak front continues to linger across eastern Oklahoma. With muggy air in place we won’t cool off much, with overnight lows hanging in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll have one more slight opportunity for widely scattered strong storms on Sunday, though many locations will stay dry. Outside of any cooling storms, the heat will remain with highs back in the low 90s and heat index values once again above 100.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

And unfortunately, the heat is going nowhere fast as we head into next week. A “heat dome” of high pressure will strengthen across the southern Plains, shutting off our rain chances and allowing our temperatures to slowly increase with dangerous heat index values over 105 possible for part of the week. The extended summer heat is definitely taking hold across Oklahoma!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.