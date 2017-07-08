Driver Dies In Tulsa Highway Crash

Police say a driver was killed in an alcohol-related crash at the interchange of Highway 75 and the Gilcrease Expressway early Saturday.

Officers were called just after 2:34 a.m. and found a Chevy Camaro in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 with extensive damage.

Police said the driver, who was killed, was found on the ground next to the car.

In their report, officers said the Camaro was headed west on the Expressway at a high rate of speed. They said the driver didn't make a curve just before a bridge over Highway 75, causing the Camaro to go up and over a wall onto the highway below.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Camaro.

The driver's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 75 were closed for almost five hours, forcing drivers to exit onto the Gilcrease Expressway heading west.