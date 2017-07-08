South Coffeyville Police Looking For Missing Man

South Coffeyville Police are looking for a Muskogee man who has gone missing after leaving a local casino.

Police say Timothy Duane Schafer, 53, was last seen on Thursday, July 6th at the Cherokee Casino on Highway 169.

In a release, police say Schafer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent with Oklahoma tag # ELU039. The car has front end damage and tinted windows.

They also say Schafer has ties to Independence and Moran, Kansas.

If seen, contact the South Coffeyville Police Department at 918-255-6513.