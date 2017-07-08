Surveillance Video Captures Sand Springs Flag Theft

A Sand Springs woman is asking for her American flag back after a thief is caught on video stealing it.

She tells News On 6, a man stole the flag off the front porch of her home this week.

In the video, you see a man with a dog walk up to the porch, grab the American flag and then walk away.

The time stamp on the video shows the flag was taken July 5th at 11:31 p.m.