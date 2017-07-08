Tulsa Police Say Law Enforcement Explorers Program Has Become Va - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Say Law Enforcement Explorers Program Has Become Valuable Recruiting Tool

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Young people interested in careers in law enforcement put their skills to the test Saturday in Tulsa.

The "Green Country Challenge" brought in folks from all over northeast Oklahoma and Kansas to compete in simulated real-world scenarios like crime scene processing, bomb threat investigations, search warrant service and burglary-in-progress situations.

It's part of the Law Enforcement Explorers program and Tulsa Police say it's become a valuable recruiting tool.

"We have had at least one explorer in all of the last seven police academies,” said Tulsa Police Training Director Ryan Perkins.

"You get to learn a bunch of stuff like handcuffing people and searches,” said Tulsa Police Explorer Meagan Bartlett. “It's fun."

The Law Enforcement Explorer program is open to young people who have completed 6th grade through age 20.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.