Tulsa Police: Father Jailed After Toddler Falls From Vehicle

Tulsa police say a father is in jail for child endangerment after his two-year-old fell out of his vehicle while driving through the intersection of 41st and Sheridan.

Officers say after the child fell out, Matthew Long drove behind a nearby sporting goods store to throw away ammunition and a high capacity magazine before returning to the scene.

During that time, a witness grabbed the child from the intersection while several people called 911.

Police say long was not one of the callers.

Long is serving a seven-year deferred sentence for previous convictions.

The child suffered some minor injuries and has been transported to a hospital for treatment.