Proposed Tulsa BMX Facility Sparks Concerns From Residents

There's a lot of talk on social media about the BMX facility being built in Greenwood.

Most of the feedback has been positive, but under that is the burning question: could this cause a bigger breakdown of the area.

The plans are not concrete. A lot of negotiations still need to be made before the project is given the green light.

However, in the past, community members say they've seen the development in the neighborhood and say previous city leaders and chamber leaders have made promises that weren't kept, particularly when it came to hiring people who live in the area.

While progress is great, longtime resident Judy Eason-McIntyre says it's not if the community is left out.

Related Story: BMX Racing Headquarters To Be Built At Tulsa Evans-Fintube Site

"I'm excited about any kind of growth that can be a part of our community,” she said. “There is just a tinge of concern that the community play a major roll."

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper says she is working to keep this plan on track and make it work for the community.