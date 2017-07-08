Hundreds Attend 'Tulsa Our City' Production At Guthrie Green

The Legacy Project put on an original production called "Tulsa Our City" Saturday night at the Guthrie Green.

Hundreds came out to see the performances that took on everything from the oil boom to Black Wall Street.

"There's a lot of pain from the history of Tulsa, and there's a lot of potential,” said Adam Acosta of The Legacy Project. “There's so much talent, so much art and just talented people in the city."

The Legacy Project says the goal for the show is to inspire Tulsans to build a city of hope and unity.