Owasso Couple Arrested For Child Endangerment

By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A couple was arrested in Owasso Saturday night after a domestic dispute. 

Police say they were dispatched to the Wildwood Apartments in reference to a physical altercation. 

Upon arrival, police say Veronica McGuire was crawling out of her apartment's bedroom window onto the balcony. She told them her boyfriend, Timothy Watson, was behind the door. 

Shortly after, he emerged and police escorted him downstairs. There, police found another resident holding the couple's toddler.

Watson later admitted to police that he punched and choked McGuire in self-defense after the couple got into an argument. 

While investigating the incident, police noticed a mass infestation of roaches throughout the apartment, including the inside of their son's crib. Police also say there was animal manure all over the floor in one room. 

Based on the officer's observations, DHS was notified and the couple was arrested. 

Watson was arrested for domestic assault and battery and child endangerment. McGuire and the other resident were arrested for child endangerment.

