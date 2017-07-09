Tulsa Police: Man Beats Mother Of His Child, Abducts Toddler - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police: Man Beats Mother Of His Child, Abducts Toddler

Posted: Updated:
Nicholas Robertson mug shot. Nicholas Robertson mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said they took a man into custody after he beat the mother of his child and took off with their daughter overnight Sunday, July 9.

Nicholas James Robertson was booked on complaints of domestic assault and battery causing great bodily injury, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and batter in the presence of a minor and first-degree burglary. 

Records show police responded to the 2600 block of North Garrison Place around 2:40 a.m. A woman said she was sleeping when Robertson, her child's father, kicked in her door and began beating and kicking her in the head and face. 

Robertson, 32, assaulted the woman's mother then left with his 2-year-old daughter, according to police.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and officers began searching the area for the man and toddler. Police said the grandmother called and told them she'd spotted the pair back near the house, and officers found them hiding in an overgrown backyard in the 300 block of East Xyler Street.

The child was reunited with her mother at the hospital, police said. She had some minor cuts and bruises, but police said they don't believe the father assaulted her.

Robertson has prior felony convictions under the alias Nicholas Paul Nadonly, according to the arrest and booking report.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.