Tulsa Police: Mother Wounds Son Before Fatally Shooting Herself

Tulsa Police and firefighters were called to a fatal shooting at 55th and Garnett Road Sunday, July 9. Emergency crews were dispatched to a strip mall just after 9 a.m.

One body could be seen in the parking lot outside the Corn Popper and other businesses.

Police said a mother and son were inside a carpet cleaning business when the mother shot her son in the back. The bullet exited through his shoulder, officers said. He was able to run outside where he waved down a car and called for help.

The shooting victim, described as a middle-aged male, was taken to the hospital.

The mother came outside the business and fatally shot herself in the parking lot, News On 6 was told.