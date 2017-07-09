Tulsa Police: Mother Wounds Son Before Fatally Shooting Herself - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police: Mother Wounds Son Before Fatally Shooting Herself


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police and firefighters were called to a fatal shooting at 55th and Garnett Road Sunday, July 9. Emergency crews were dispatched to a strip mall just after 9 a.m.

One body could be seen in the parking lot outside the Corn Popper and other businesses.

Police said a mother and son were inside a carpet cleaning business when the mother shot her son in the back. The bullet exited through his shoulder, officers said. He was able to run outside where he waved down a car and called for help. 

The shooting victim, described as a middle-aged male, was taken to the hospital.

The mother came outside the business and fatally shot herself in the parking lot, News On 6 was told.

