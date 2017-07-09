Red Rock Man Pushing Disabled Car Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

A Red Rock man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning in Noble County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Randall Whitehorn was pushing a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 177 when he was struck by an unknown car around 4 a.m. July 9.

Troopers say it happened about four miles outside Marland.

Whitehorn, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of head and internal injuries, a collision report states. Roselyn Begay-Whitehorn, 56, was behind the wheel of their disabled 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix. She was not injured.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle should have damage to the passenger side mirror, but they did not have any other description.