EMSA Issues Heat Alert After Responding To 5 Heat-Related Calls

TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA issued a medical heat alert Sunday evening after it responded to five suspected heat-related calls and those five people were taken to local hospitals. 

A medical heat alert is issued when EMSA responds to five more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, an EMSA spokesperson wrote in an email. 

Sunday, temperatures climbed into the low 90s, but with the humidity, heat index values reached the 100s in NE Oklahoma. 

EMSA is urging people to be proactive to stay safe in the heat by drinking a lot of water before going outdoors, and also limiting time outdoors and taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors when possible.

Breaks are very important especially for those who are outdoors participating in sporting events and doing yard work. 

EMSA offered these tips for avoiding heat-related illness: 

  • PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness.  Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  • No alcohol or caffeine. 
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  • Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Cooling stations are also open in the following locations until further notice:
 
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7
 
Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
 
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week
 
John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7
 
Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as Cooling Stations, according to EMSA.
 
Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.

