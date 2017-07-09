Tulsa Police Investigate Double-Fatal Shooting At North Tulsa Pa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Investigate Double-Fatal Shooting At North Tulsa Park

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police officers are investigating a shooting at a North Tulsa park that left two people dead Sunday evening. 

Officers responded to a shooting call near Crawford Park, located at N. Hartford Ave. and Apache, a little after 8 p.m. on July 9. 

A community baseball game was being held at the park and some people were drinking alcohol at the scene, Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker said. 

Several shooters were at the scene and police aren't sure if the victims, a man and woman, were the intended victims, Walker said. 

He said the two victims might have been caught in the crossfire. 

Despite a large number of people that were present, only one witness stayed to talk to police, Walker said. 

That witness rendered aid to the male victim, who ran from the park and collapsed on a nearby street before he was taken to the hospital. That victim later died at the hospital, Walker said. The female victim was pronounced dead in the park, he said.

Officers have crime scene tape up around the shooting scene, and police said several vehicles are "involved" in the scene, Walker said.

Police said those people can come pick up their vehicles and talk to police, otherwise, the vehicles will be impounded and they'll be speaking to police when they pick them up. 

