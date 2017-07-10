Police Name Man, Woman Killed At Tulsa Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crime

Police Name Man, Woman Killed At Tulsa Park

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa homicide detectives said they will hold people's vehicles until they come forward with information about a double deadly shooting Sunday night near Apache and North Peoria.

They have identified the victims as Chantel Mack and Michael Daniels.

Police said they aren't getting a lot of help from the potential witnesses; in fact, quite a few people ran off from the scene and left their cars at the scene.

Police said there was a community baseball game going on at Crawford Park July 9 when the shooting broke out. Dozens of people were there, including young children. 

Investigators said a woman was found shot next to a van. She died at the park. A man ran from the scene after being shot, collapsed in front of a home and later died at the hospital.

Detective Dave Walker said no one has been arrested yet, and they are hoping people who were at last night's game will come forward. In fact, they are threatening to impound cars to encourage people to give them information.

"If you want your car, you can come see me tomorrow or the next day or the day after that, but we're yanking your car if you don't come here and talk to me now," Walker said.

