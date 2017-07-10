Woman Who Shot Son, Herself Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police have identified the woman who fatally shot herself after wounding her son Sunday morning as 60-year-old Judy Hayes.

They have not released the son's name.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside a strip mall center at 55th and Garnett just after 9 a.m. on July 9. Police said said Hayes' son flagged down a car for help after Hayes shot him in the shoulder. Hayes then shot herself in the parking lot.

Officers said the pair were at a carpet cleaning business in the strip mall where the mother worked.

