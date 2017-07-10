Woman Who Shot Son, Herself Identified By Tulsa Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman Who Shot Son, Herself Identified By Tulsa Police

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have identified the woman who fatally shot herself after wounding her son Sunday morning as 60-year-old Judy Hayes.

They have not released the son's name. 

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside a strip mall center at 55th and Garnett just after 9 a.m. on July 9. Police said said Hayes' son flagged down a car for help after Hayes shot him in the shoulder. Hayes then shot herself in the parking lot.

Officers said the pair were at a carpet cleaning business in the strip mall where the mother worked. 

7/9/2017 Related Story: TPD Seeks Answers After Woman Shoots Son, Fatally Shoots Herself

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
