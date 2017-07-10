Wagoner County Continues Investigation Into Two Bodies Found In Burned Mobile Home

Two bodies were found in a bedroom of this mobile home.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they made two arrests as they investigate how two people ended up dead inside a burned mobile home July 2.

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a back bedroom of the mobile home in the Lakecrest Area of Wagoner County.

A representative from the WCSO said they are not releasing the names of the people they arrested because they don't expected the district attorney to file charges.

The deaths are being investigated as very suspicious. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Fire Marshal's Office are assisting WCSO in the investigation.

The victims have not been identified, but John Lampson told News On 6 his twin brother was lost in the fire.