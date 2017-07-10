Late Night Prison Riot Breaks Out In Hinton, Under Control By Monday Morning

A prison riot, initially involving hundreds of inmates, broke out last night and continued into the early morning at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton. Emergency vehicles began leaving the prison as the situation was controlled around 4 a.m.

At one point, two guards were taken prisoner but have since made it to safety. The Caddo County Sheriff's Office reported approximately 250 to 300 inmates took to the yard and refused to go back inside the prison.

There are several layers of security fences at the prison and, according to our sources, the rioting prisoners made it past one to two of those fences. Authorities have reassured citizens the perimeter around the prison has not been breached.

The Great Plains prison is a private prison run by the GEO Group and is under contract for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The prison reopened in 2014 and holds approximately 1,900 federal prisoners.

The GEO Group released a statement Monday morning: