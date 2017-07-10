Broken Arrow Woman And Dog Recover From Weekend Attack



A Broken Arrow woman is recovering tonight from a finger amputation after she says her dog was attacked over the weekend.

Her dog is still alive, but may not survive. The woman uses a wheelchair and lives at the Aspen Creek Apartments. She says both dogs belong to neighbors at the complex and the worst part, she says, they did nothing to help her.

"I wasn't going to let Bentley did, I knew that," said Roxanne Holloway.

Roxanne is still reeling after she says her dog Bentley was attacked by two dogs on Sunday.

"He gets attacked by both on each side. I get myself out of my wheelchair, do all I can to fight both dogs off by myself, she stands there and doesn't help," said Holloway.

Dried blood stains the sidewalk where it happened, just a short walk from Holloway's apartment. She says during the attack, she lost part of her finger. The rest of that finger was amputated at the hospital.

This whole ordeal comes as Holloway and her family are trying to cope with a myriad of health issues.

Despite all of the bad, Holloway says there's a lot to be thankful for, like the man who paid for Bentley's vet bill.

"He's got 13 staples. If he stood up for you, he's extremely bruised all over. The got him on both sides of his neck, down to his legs. Very, very deep puncture wounds," said Holloway.

And he's still fighting for his life. Holloway says the worst part is, all of this could have been avoided if the owners of the dogs were following the law.

Now, Holloway is left broken, with medical bills she can't afford and a best friend that may not survive.